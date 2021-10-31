Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,660.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,122.25.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,601.57 and a 12 month high of $2,973.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,819.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,588.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.