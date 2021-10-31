Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.15-12.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.94. Moody’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.150-$12.350 EPS.

Moody’s stock opened at $404.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $259.45 and a 12 month high of $407.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.50.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

