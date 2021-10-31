Moonriver Reaches Market Capitalization of $766.62 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $355.39 or 0.00588291 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $766.62 million and $20.65 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00068400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00071945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00098744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,207.42 or 0.99663906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.45 or 0.06877044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00023032 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,141,189 coins and its circulating supply is 2,157,117 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

