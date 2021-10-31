MoonTrust Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,413.00 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $23,413.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00068655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00099047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,705.07 or 0.99822507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.27 or 0.06952911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00023135 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

