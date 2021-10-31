Morgan Stanley Acquires 123,111 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Cummins worth $225,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 62.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 317.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.86.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $239.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

