Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $217,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.85 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.53.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.