Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 898,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $187,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $236.68 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $241.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.46. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.