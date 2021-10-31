Morgan Stanley Has $197.45 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.41% of The J. M. Smucker worth $197,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $122.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.85. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

