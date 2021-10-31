Morgan Stanley Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $124.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.45.

TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,954 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

