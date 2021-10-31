Morgan Stanley Sells 126,555 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 805,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $191,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $336.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $345.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

