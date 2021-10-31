Morgan Stanley Sells 1,950,501 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,950,501 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $205,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $58,603,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,291,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $2,156,000. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,429,000 after purchasing an additional 78,196 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $79.67 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

