Morgan Stanley Sells 906,035 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,729,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 906,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.91% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $175,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 311,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 244,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $30.70 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02.

