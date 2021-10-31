Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$21.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Morguard North American Residential REIT traded as high as C$18.74 and last traded at C$18.62, with a volume of 28744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.19.

MRG.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The stock has a market cap of C$719.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

