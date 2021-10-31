MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Update

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the September 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOSY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoSys by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 68,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOSY opened at $6.32 on Friday. MoSys has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.14.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter.

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

