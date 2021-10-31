M&T Bank Corp Acquires 625 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stride were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LRN opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

