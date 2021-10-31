M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,015,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 833,921 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,677,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -429.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPP. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

