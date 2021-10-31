M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.