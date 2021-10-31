M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at about $57,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% during the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMS opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $44.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

