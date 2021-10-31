M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.85.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.