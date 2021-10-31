Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Shares of MTL opened at C$12.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.14. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

