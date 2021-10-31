Mysterium (MYST) Market Cap Tops $18.64 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mysterium has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $18.64 million and $272,135.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00222375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00096918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

