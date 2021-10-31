Nasdacoin Trading 13.3% Higher This Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $152,539.34 and approximately $9,581.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,278,297 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

