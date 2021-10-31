National Bank Financial Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$4.00

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

