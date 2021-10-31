National Bank Financial Cuts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$11.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.40.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 124.05. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.34.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.6415881 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

