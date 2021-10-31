National Bank Financial Weighs in on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAG. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.44.

TSE MAG opened at C$24.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 328.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.71.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

