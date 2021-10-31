National Bankshares Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trican Well Service to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perfomr rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.54. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$863.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

