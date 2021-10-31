National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) versus UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Critical Contrast

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares UniCredit and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UniCredit
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|National Bankshares
|35.58%
|9.45%
|1.20%
This is a summary of recent ratings for UniCredit and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UniCredit
|0
|5
|5
|0
|2.50
|National Bankshares
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares UniCredit and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UniCredit
|$17.07 billion
|N/A
|-$3.18 billion
|N/A
|N/A
|National Bankshares
|$51.95 million
|4.42
|$16.08 million
|N/A
|N/A
National Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UniCredit.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
24.1% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
National Bankshares beats UniCredit on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
UniCredit Company Profile
UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core. The Commercial Banking Italy segment offers products, services and consultancy to fulfill transactional, investments and credit needs of customers. The Commercial Banking Germany segment provides all German customers with a complete banking products and services. The Commercial Banking Austria segment offers its Austrian customers with banking products and services. The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) segment deals with large corporate and multinational clients as well as institutional clients of UniCredit Group. The Group Corporate Centre segment leads, controls and supports the management of assets and related risks of the Group as a whole and of the single Group companies in their respective areas of competence. The Non-Core segment focuses on the management of selected assets of Commercial Banking Italy. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, It
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.
