National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Fuel Gas is benefiting from the acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell’s assets, which aided it to expand operation in the Appalachian region. Proper cost management is also boosting margins of the company. Completion of projects under development will help it to upgrade natural gas transmission pipelines and assist in cutting emission from utility operation. Stable cash flow allows it to pay regular dividend and its strong liquidity will allow it to meet debt obligations. In the past six months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, its performance can be impacted by strong competition to natural gas from alternate energy sources. Stringent regulations, weather variations and dependence on the performance of subsidiaries to meet its obligations are concerns.”

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NFG stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $53,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $2,711,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

