National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.12 million.National Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.47-0.61 EPS.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

