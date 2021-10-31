Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Up 61.0% in October

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

NYSE:NTZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $191.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.