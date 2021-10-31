NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,658,500 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the September 30th total of 1,957,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,524.4 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RBSPF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion and a PE ratio of -42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

