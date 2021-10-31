NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $10.14 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.37 billion and $243.47 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $10.14 or 0.00016789 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00105434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.18 or 0.00442396 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,643,442 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

