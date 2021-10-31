Needham & Company LLC Boosts Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $73.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. Calix has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $63.39.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,515,501. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 17.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Calix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in Calix by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 358,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

