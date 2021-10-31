Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NTOIY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,251. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $39.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7983 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

