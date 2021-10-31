Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NTOIY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,251. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $39.42.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7983 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.
