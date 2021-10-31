NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 813,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,306. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $959.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,424.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NETSTREIT stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.