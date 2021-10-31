Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Down 33.9% in October

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NWITY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. Network International has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWITY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Network International in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

