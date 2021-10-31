NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) traded up 6.1% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $340.98 and last traded at $340.97. 1,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 37,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 844.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

