Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Up 73.5% in October

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NRGOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,946. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

