Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Up 73.5% in October

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NRGOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,946. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Newrange Gold
