NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $584-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.46 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.900-$0.960 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 663,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextGen Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of NextGen Healthcare worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.