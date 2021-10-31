Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-$1.70 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.44.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 3,321,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.