Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in October

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the September 30th total of 1,150,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.2 days.

Shares of NDGPF remained flat at $$1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nine Dragons Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.