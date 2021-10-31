Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.83

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 7854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Several research analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Get Nkarta alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $515.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,640 shares of company stock valued at $736,641. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.