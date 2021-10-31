Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €6.20 by UBS Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.80 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

