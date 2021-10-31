Nord/LB Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €92.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.79 ($110.34).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €85.74 ($100.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is €74.05 and its 200-day moving average is €74.89. Daimler has a 1 year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 1 year high of €84.10 ($98.94).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.