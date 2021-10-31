Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NECB opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

