Northern Trust Corp Has $43.52 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,217 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $43,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American States Water by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AWR opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.09. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

