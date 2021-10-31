Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.65% of Choice Hotels International worth $42,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $140.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHH. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.63.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

