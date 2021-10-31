Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,464 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $42,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 93,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 75,312 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 506,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 499,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 101,681 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

CLH opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

