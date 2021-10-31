Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,678 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.92% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $44,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after acquiring an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 464,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $4,589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,393,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.