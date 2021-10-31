Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$49.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPI. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NPI traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.79. 789,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,199. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$37.25 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.6200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.03%.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

